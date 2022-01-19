news, local-news,

NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid has reached a major planning milestone for its proposed 900-kilometre power transmission line between Wagga and the South Australian border. TransGrid on Wednesday submitted the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the $1.8 billion Project EnergyConnect, which will connect Wagga and the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric expansion to electricity markets in SA and Victoria. Towers up to 65 metres high would carry 500 kilovolts from Wagga to north of Jerilderie and then 330 kilovolts to Robertstown. The EIS for the power line's eastern section, from Buronga to Wagga, outlines plans to upgrade the electrical substation south of Wagga and build a construction compound nearby. Another construction compound and worker accommodation camp would be built between Lockhart and The Rock. Farmer Charlie Webb has a 2830-hectare mixed farming property near the proposed power line path west of Lockhart, which also contains wetlands and floodplains where wildlife, including endangered bird species, go to breed. Mr Webb said he had been able to get a brief look at the 777-page EIS report since it was released and it appeared to have taken some community feedback on board. "They might have changed their proposed route slightly in regards to us, to avoid us," he said. "I thought the [EIS] could have been a bit more specific about protected species but they were very vague on that." Mr Webb said he was concerned about environmental impacts on his property from the power line project. "I choose to live where I live for a reason and I don't want it to change," he said. TransGrid has described EnergyConnect as Australia's largest transmission project and one that will deliver $4 billion in economic benefits and create 1500 jobs while lowering electricity costs. TransGrid executive manager of delivery Craig Stallan said the company and its construction partner, SecureEnergy, had already undertaken early works and are mobilised in anticipation of starting construction in June. "We are excited to get shovels in the ground and build this critical infrastructure, which will prove a game changer for electricity customers and the National Electricity Market," he said. The EIS will be on exhibition as a NSW state significant project for members of the public to make a submission until February 15. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/f903b77a-543f-4776-a0a2-a81762e16e21.JPG/r46_0_763_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg