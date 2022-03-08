news, local-news,

A NUMBER of Wagga's fiercest women took charge during Rotary's International Women's Day breakfast to advocate for equal opportunity. Hosted by Wagga's Sunrise Rotary Club, the morning was spent commending the achievements of local women while shining a light on issues affecting those in developing countries. Heavily endorsed by her peers as a champion for amplifying women's voices, past president of the Sunrise Rotary Joanne Wilson described the club as "the epitome of women being equal". IN OTHER NEWS: "We have the most women of any club and the men are so comfortable with it," she said. Also in attendance was the region's new Rotary district governor Geraldine Rurenga who at 29-years-old has become the youngest person to take up the mantle in Zone 8. She described her recent appointment as an example of positive change within society. "I think it's really important that we have diversity within leadership roles," she said. "It's exciting to be able to share that story and share in everybody else's success." Ms Wilson has been a member of the Sunrise Rotary club since 2013 but has advocated for the rights of women since the 1960s. While she is proud of the growing presence of women within Rotary, she said society as a whole still has a long way to go in regards to equality. "I think women have not advanced enough," she said. "I protested in the 60s and 70s and nothing much has really changed for women." Midwife and author Mavis Gaff-Smith was invited as a guest speaker to talk about the challenges women face in developing nations. Having spent many years working internationally and learning the birthing practices of different nations, she finds it vital to speak up for the women who do not have the power of a platform. "In developing countries, it's very much a man's world," she said. "I'm passionate about mothers and babies ,and the women of the world that suffer through cultural issues." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

