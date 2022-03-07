news, local-news,

A man has escaped with minor injuries and the main truck thoroughfare through West Wyalong has been closed after a crash on Monday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 9am, responding to reports of a B-double rolling on the town's bypass. A single truck had rolled and came to rest on its side at a level crossing at the intersection of Showground and Compton roads. In other news The driver of the heavy vehicle, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed. He was then take to West Wyalong Hospital. The road is closed at the crossing, Bland Shire Council has advised, and detours are in place with traffic directed along Railway Road. "Please exercise caution and adhere to reduced speed limits when travelling along this route," the council said.

