New cases of COVID-19 have dropped slightly and remain below 300 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Monday NSW Health reported 251 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up of 230 positive rapid antigen tests and just 21 positive PCR tests. Today's numbers are down slightly compared to yesterday's local tally of 290 new cases. It is the lowest daily count in the MLHD so far this month. Across the state 9017 new cases and five virus-related deaths were recorded during the latest reporting period. There are 1066 COVID patients in hospitals across NSW, with 43 of them in the ICU. NSW Health reports 55.8 per cent of people have had a COVID booster, while 79 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two jabs. Meanwhile, the last of mask mandates in schools have been scrapped, with childcare workers and teachers in primary schools no longer required to mask up at work. IN OTHER NEWS: The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

