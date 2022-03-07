news, local-news,

IT MAY have taken him 17 years in the making, but Wagga author Justin Hunt has finally had the breakthrough he has desperately been waiting for. The 29-year-old is set to launch a re-write of his book which he first began writing as a 12-year-old. "I just have a huge passion for writing, it's always been my dream," he said. Mr Hunt wrote Freiyon Fables as one giant novel under a different name but broke it up into more kid-friendly series upon receiving a publishing contract from Australian publishing company Shawline publishing. Mr Hunt's first book, 'A Tail to Remember', was officially published in March of 2017, with a practice cover. Mr Hunt said it was a moment he had been waiting on for years. "I was ecstatic. I was just absolutely excited and for a while, I couldn't believe it because I had so many troubles," he said. With a tiresome writing process, Mr Hunt never gave up on his dream and now his hard work and effort are paying off. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hunt believes the changes he has made to the series could be the start of something really big for him as an author. "It was a very interesting writing process," he said. Mr Hunt writes in the down time between working as a kitchen hand at the Kapooka army base and keeping up with his fitness goals. For him, it is a matter of prioritising. "I write a lot of stories and I'm often telling people about new ideas. If I have an idea whether it's something from real life or from a dream I have to write it down and see if it will work- sometimes it doesn't and other times it does." Mr Hunt fell in love with reading because for him the experience feels like he is internally watching a film- except one in which he can dictate. When he then decided to try his hand at writing, it was love at the first try and that love only grew as Mr Hunt started attending writing groups and attained a bachelor of arts at university. Mr Hunt began writing at seven but had not considered publishing books until he was fifteen years old. A lover of fantasy, Mr Hunt who grew up in the Blue Mountains said he is often inspired by those childhood memories of mountain tops, sandstone cliffs, and lush forest filled valleys. Mr Hunt likens his series to that of The Chronicles of Narnia. The first book of the series, Rise to The Challenge, is gearing up for launch at The Curious Rabbit in April.

