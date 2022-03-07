news, local-news,

WAGGA'S Alexander and Laurel Macdonald say the key to a successful marriage is "give-and-take" as they mark 60 years of wedded bliss. The couple have resided in North Ashmont since the suburb was just a few houses with an uninterrupted view towards the university - a jolting reminder of how times have changed. Only a young Scottish man at the time, Mr Macdonald migrated to Australia during the 1950s, finding employment on a farm near Deniliquin before moving closer to his elder brother who was living in Wagga. IN OTHER NEWS: While working at the Wagga Agricultural College, he met Laurel, at a kitchen tea. "She said to her friend, 'here's this bloke coming over again to have a dance'," he said. "You know what it was? It was her dark, brown eyes. They had me gobsmacked." Through a series of outings, including one to a Scottish ball, the romance between the two well and truly blossomed. After a year of getting to know one another, Mr Macdonald knew that Laurel was "the girl" for him, and ventured to ask her father for her hand in marriage. "I can always remember that day going to Laurel's father and asking him 'can I marry Laurel?'," he said. "And the funny thing was, because I'm Scottish, he said to Laurel afterwards, 'What did he say?'" Members of their family had come together to lend a hand with the ceremony - the wedding dress and cake were both a labour of love. On March 10, 1962 at 3pm, both Alexander and Laurel committed to their vowels at Wesley Uniting Church. "I went to that church, I attended Sunday school at that church, and then I was married at that church," said Mrs Macdonald. With financial support from her parents, the newly wedded couple purchased their first home together in Ashmont - the home they would raise their son Fraser and daughter Sandra in. It has now been 60 years since the couple vowed they would remain by each other's side through the good times and the bad times. "It's been a long journey," Mr Macdonald said. "There's been ups and downs and things happen in your life, but we've had one another and we've always stood together." Mrs Mcdonald said: "I think I've been very lucky in having a person that has loved to look after me this long." And although there are quirks you sometimes have to turn a blind eye to, Mrs Macdonald said laughing, they both agreed that understanding a relationship is about give-and-take is the key to a long, fulfilling marriage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

