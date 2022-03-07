news, local-news,

Every 25 minutes someone will hear the news that they have prostate cancer and for the organisers of the Wagga Wagga Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch that's far too many. "There are unacceptably large numbers of people diagnosed with it ... it's a really horrible disease," said Andrew Roberts from South Wagga Apex Club. Mr Roberts is one of the organisers of Wagga lunch, which will be coming back this year after a two-year pause. The Lunch started in 2014 and they've raised over $250,000 for a number of initiatives, such as the training of local nurses, to support 'Mateship', the prostate cancer support group, and helping to fund research in the area. IN OTHER NEWS: "The event is where we get 300 blokes in a room and just have a really good afternoon," said Mr Roberts. "We create awareness but we're having a really good time ... really just looking out for each other." And for Mr Roberts, awareness is crucial. It's an oft-used word when it comes to an illness, but it seems especially apt for a disease that is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among males, killing an estimated 3,323 men in 2021. Wagga Prostate Cancer Support Group group leader and facilitator Mike Murray is a prostate cancer survivor, he had his removed in 2012, and he didn't know much about the disease prior to his diagnosis. "Totally unaware like most blokes," he said. "I think a recent survey says 73 per cent of blokes don't know where their prostate is, a higher proportion of wives actually know." Across the Riverina, diagnosis of prostate cancer at stage one is significantly higher than the national average, at 83.3 per cent compared to 36.8 per cent. "If it's caught early, and this is the critical thing, there's a 95 per cent survival rate." The stats show that for every 100 men in the Riverina diagnosed with prostate cancer, 83 will survive. The returning lunch will likely take place in September at the Wagga RSL, with a special guest soon to be announced. But in the meantime, both men urge other blokes to think about their prostate. "There's no person that hasn't been impacted through friends and family," Mr Roberts said. Anyone seeking support, or looking to support the event, can contact Wagga Prostate Cancer Support Group on 0466 043 781 or prostate cancer specialist nurse Emma Pocock on 0467 715 513.

