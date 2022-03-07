newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A local women's health organisation has applauded a new government scheme which will see free menstrual products provided to students in public schools across the state. On Sunday the state government announced a $30 million program which will provide schools across NSW with dispensers, offering free pads and tampons to students. Education minister Sarah Mitchell said the program, which follows a successful trial in 31 schools, is an important milestone for female students. "Getting your period should not be a barrier to education," she said. "I want our young women to feel comfortable in knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need." President of the Wagga Women's Health Centre Jenny Rolfe said the value of a program like this "can't be underestimated". "We know that period poverty is a real thing that for some students, especially vulnerable students ... they just simply don't have access to menstrual products," she said. "That means that they are likely to miss school and we know that has long-term implications." A survey commissioned by Share the Dignity last year found close to half of the 125,000 respondents had missed at least one day of school because of their period. The survey also found more than one in five Australians are using toilet paper, socks or other unsuitable alternatives because they can't afford pads or tampons. Ms Rolfe said that period poverty can be especially prevalent in regional areas, and offering the necessary products for free removes a huge barrier, "enabling [students] to access education and really level the playing field". IN OTHER NEWS: She also said the move is highly anticipated, with similar programs across Australia in SA and VIC, and overseas in New Zealand and the UK. "I know of teachers that have supported students who are menstruating at school, and for some kids there are so many barriers, including financial," Ms Rolfe said. She hopes that programs such as this can work to reduce the stigma attached to periods. This sentiment is echoed by Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor. "By openly discussing periods, endometriosis and reproductive health we are removing the taboo around women's health issues," Minister Taylor said. The Department of Education will work with individual schools to discuss options for dispensers, with the program expected to be rolled out to every school by the end of June this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

