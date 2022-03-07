newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Sascha Coleman could have her first university degree before she even has a driver's licence or can enrol to vote after ditching traditional high school and picking up tertiary subjects. The Wagga teenager took to the pivot to homeschooling during the pandemic lockdowns like a duck to water and now there's no going back. As kids across Australia returned to the classroom, the 13-year-old convinced her parents that homeschooling was the right path for her to take full-time. "I just got a bit bored doing school and I wanted to have more flexibility and do more of what I wanted to do," she said. "I wanted a bit more of a challenge." IN OTHER NEWS: Mum Belinda Coleman was unsure at first. "Only because I didn't understand what was involved at first, I had to do a lot of research," she said. "Since we've been doing it I've never seen Sascha happier." Sascha was six months into her homeschooling when she started to get "bored" again. The gifted youngster had taken two free online university courses in English literature while homeschooling and so she thought - why wait to go to university? Sascha is now taking two university units through Open Universities Australia and if she passes four units total, she'll be eligible to enrol into a degree full time. "I find it really interesting and I'm learning a lot ... it's not too hard but it's still challenging," she said. If she carries on at her current rate, she'll be done with her studies by sixteen. And then New York beckons, she said. "I love reading articles and I also love to write," she said. "I'd like to be a magazine journalist. If I got to choose I would probably work for one of the big magazines like Vogue or Elle."

