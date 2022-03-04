sport, local-sport,

Michael Boots is living a Miracle Mile dream. Bundoran has already taken the Leeton owner to the Inter Dominion grand final and now he's qualified for NSW's richest race. Bundoran ran $1.65 favourite, and two-time defending champion, King Of Swing to a halfhead last week to secure his place in the $1 million feature at Menangle on Saturday. Boots is thrilled with the five-year-old. "It's a once in a lifetime dream," Boots said. Bundoran is rated a $34 chance after coming up with barrier four. Boots owns 75 per cent of the former New Zealand pacer with the Sandy Lodge syndicate managed by Jenny Turnbull the other shareholder. Trained and driven by Amanda Turnbull, Bundoran has won 10 of his 32 starts for the Bathurst trainer-driver, and been placed on another nine occasions for more than $180,000 in prizemoney. He's raced at group one level on six occasions and Boots hopes a kinder draw will allow him to show what he's really got. "He's got a decent draw this time so I'm pretty happy about that," Boots said. "He's a lot better horse than what he's rated at but he's just had a lot of bad races. "That's racing and the way it goes." READ MORE Boots first ventured into the sport with Jaydens Castle in 2009. He was narrowly beaten in two group one finals and his success sparked a passion which has really exploded in the past few years. "Jaydens Castle was my first horse and he got me addicted," Boots said. "I've just kept going from there. "I've bred a few and bought a few." A few might be quite the understatement. Boots estimated he has around 60 pacers, not including his broodmares, in stables across the country. And it's not just with Bundoran that Boots is having plenty of success. One highlight was when he quinellaed his hometown feature in December as Sugar Apple took out the MIA Breeders Plate. Boots is happy enjoying the ride with his ever-growing team. "It's probably too much but I love the sport and enjoy doing it," he said. There is plenty of other Riverina interest in the race. Junee's Cameron Hart qualified Majestic Cruiser for former Young horseman Jason Grimson after a second behind Spirit Of St Louis in the other of the group one qualifiers last week. Former Uranquinty reinsman Nathan Jack also drives Mach Dan for Emma Stewart after qualifying with a win in the Newcastle Mile last month. Both are rated $26 shots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/8a91e306-c6d6-47e5-b7d0-017a3e043044.jpg/r3_32_1091_647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg