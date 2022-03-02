sport, local-sport, well in sight, patriot bloodstock, mitch beer, sunrise ruby, john kissick, rocket tiger, blaike mcdougall, riverside

UNBEATEN filly Well In Sight will face the toughest test of her career to date at Flemington on Saturday. Albury trainer Mitch Beer has opted against the paddock for the three-year-old filly and will instead start her in the $750,000 Inglis 3YO Sprint (1200m). The filly, who won her third start at Albury on Sunday, has drawn barrier eight and will be ridden by Craig Newitt. "I would only run her if it wasn't going to be of determent to the horse but she's pulled up enormous," Beer said. "I couldn't be happier with her. She had a trot around (Wednesday) morning and she hasn't left an oat." Well In Sight was purchased from the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable for $19,000 as an unraced horse by Patriot Bloodstock in October. In just three starts she has already amassed $53,000 and Saturday's Inglis race pays down to $15,000 for 10th position. Beer said it was worth a crack. "The top two look really hard to beat but outside of those two, anything could win," he said. "There's only 12 in it, and she's a $21 chance so it's worth having a go. "I used to work for Russell Cameron and he said never ever turn a filly or mare out while they're in winning form. So I'm following his advice and we'll give her another start." ... IN A big couple of days for the Beer stable, Sunrise Ruby will make her return to the track at Moonee Valley on Friday night. After a couple of false starts this preparation, Sunrise Ruby will contest the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1200m). "I trialled her twice and wasn't happy with her," Beer said. "She only trialled okay. I trotted her up, took her bloods, nothing was wrong but I just wasn't happy with her. Then I had the chiropractor look over her and found she had a muscle tear so we backed right off her. "She galloped on Saturday and she worked as good as she has all prep. She really let go. So we'll go to the races with her and go from there." She has drawn the outside barrier in the field of eight, with Teo Nugent to ride. His kilo and a half claim gets her in with 60kg. Sunrise Ruby is a winner of four of her seven starts but has not raced since her ninth placing in the $1.3 million Kosciuszko last October. Meantime, Hardware Lane is likely to head to Wagga on Tuesday after being a late scratching at Kembla Grange on Tuesday. The three-year-old cut the back of his fetlock on the way to the races and the stable erred on the side of caution, electing to scratch the son of Scissor Kick. ... WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman was 'rapt' with the return of Rocket Tiger on Sunday. Rocket Tiger was given an easy time by Nick Heywood in the trial, running third beaten less than a length and a half, behind Lennox View. "I was rapt. Absolutely stoked," Spackman said. "He pulled up a treat." Spackman will now consider another trial, or look for a first-up target for the three-year-old. ... TOP jockey John Kissick hopes to be back race riding in 'four to five weeks'. Kissick has been on the sidelines since the Wagga Gold Cup carnival last year when he kicked by a horse and suffered a badly broken leg. Kissick had hoped to return on Boxing Day last year but pulled up sore from his first day back at the trials. The 30-year-old was back riding at Albury on Sunday, when he won the open trial aboard the Mitch Beer-trained Lennox View. Kissick reported that he pulled up well for the trials but is not going to rush back. "My weight's coming good, I'm down to 60 kilos from 68," Kissick said. "I'm hoping to do a few more trials and I want to get down to 58 before I return to race riding. Hopefully that will be in four or five weeks. I'll let the body tell me. I probably wasn't ready to trial last time." ... REIGNING Southern District premiership-winning jockey Blaike McDougall snared a group one placing at Caulfield last Saturday. McDougall's move to the Melbourne metropolitan ranks this season has been a success and he achieved another milestone on the weekend. McDougall finished third on Oxley Road in the group one Oakleigh Plate, finishing two lengths behind the impressive Marabi. It was a good day for the former Albury-based hoop, winning the group three Mannerism on Flying Mascot, and finishing second in the group two Autumn Classic on Lucky Decision. ... MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club has moved next Tuesday's race meeting to the Riverside circuit. The club made the decision to move the TAB meeting to the inside track due to seasonal renovations to the course proper in preparation for the Wagga Gold Cup carnival. It will be the first meeting on the Riverside track with the new winning post and position, which has been designed to remove the deceptive finish angle. ... RETIRED champion jockey Corey Brown has joined Racing NSW's team of jockey coaches. Brown has been appointed the new head jockey coach for Racing NSW to mentor apprentice jockeys. He will lead the coaching and mentoring team that includes Pat Webster, Jamie Whitney and Brad Clark, who work with country apprentices Brown began his riding career as an apprentice in country NSW before going on to win 49 group one races. His career was cut short almost three years ago after a bad race fall in Queensland. "I am really looking forward to my new role at Racing NSW and I'm very keen to get started," Brown said. "I can't wait to get back onto the track and in this new role after sitting on the sideline for three years; this position is perfect for my next phase in the racing industry." ... GALLOPS Saturday: Berrigan (non-TAB) Tuesday: Wagga Riverside (TAB) TROTS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Tuesday: Temora (TAB) DOGS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Sunday: Temora (TAB)

