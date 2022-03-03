sport, local-sport,

Team Teal ambassador Ellen Bartley is hoping more success at Riverina Paceway can help ovarian cancer awareness and research. Bartley lines up two chances on the bumper 10-race card on Friday. Pocket Line is coming off an impressive win at Temora, where he won by over 10 metres in just his second race start. He's drawn wide but Bartley believes he can still overcome it. "I do really like him and he's got a heap of gate speed," Bartley said. "He's still very green and has a lot of improving to do but I do think he's got a lot of ability. "He's probably got the gate speed to cross them. "He won leading at Temora and while he's probably better coming from behind I do think he will go really well again." READ MORE Bartley also has Island Blue Chip in the feature of the race - the Go Girlfriend Series heat. Restricted to the mares, the first two placegetters are guaranteed a place in the group three final at Menangle later this month. After a win first up for the stable, Island Blue Chip was fourth in a similar concept last time out, but Bartley was far from disappointed. "I thought she went super last time when she sat in the chair, as she's not a chair horse, and was entitled to get a little bit tired but she's a nice mare," she said. New South Wales is the only state to commit extra donations when female trainers win a race during the campaign period from February 1 to March 15. Every time Bartley trains and drives a winner, it injects $600 from Harness Racing NSW. If she's in the gig for another trainer and wins it's a $400 donation and if someone else wearing teal - male or female - drives one of Bartley's horses to victory it's also $400. All other female drivers earn $200 for each of their wins. Bartley is thrilled to once again play a big role in the nationwide campaign. "It's really exciting as it just keeps growing," she said. "Every year it gets bigger and bigger even to be a small part of that is great. "This year we've had nine winners which is the best we've had and hopefully we can add to it." Partner Blake Jones will drive both her chances in the special teal colours on Friday and Bartley believes the region's leading reinsman getting aboard Island Blue Chip is another good sign. "Blake wouldn't let me drive her so he must think she is going to go good," she said.

