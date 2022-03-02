ON THE PACE: 'Unfortunate' call to abandon meeting

sport, local-sport,

LEETON has received plenty of criticism after Tuesday's meeting was lost to wet weather. The club made the call following a heavy downpour to abandon their program around 2.30pm only for the sun to come back out. Conditions looked ideal for racing when the meeting was scheduled to start but the region's chief steward Travis Quick has defended the process. "They felt the track was unsafe, it was continuing to rain and wouldn't be able to dry out so the call was basically made by the club," Quick said. "They didn't make the call lightly and were disappointed they weren't going ahead and we've got to trust them." ***** MISS Chantilly rattled home from last to finish fourth in the NSW Oaks final at Menangle on Saturday night. After being shuffled back after settling along the pegs, the Ellen Bartley-trained filly produced the best last quarter to be beaten by 8.6 metres. The group one feature was taken out by former Uranquinty combination Russell and Nathan Jack with Just Hope bringing up her second group one victory at $71. The Leeton-owned B K Swy also finished third in the group one Queen Elizabeth II Mile. **** WILD Imagination has come up with barrier two in the group three Tanya Harris Stakes at Menangle on Saturday after her impressive Wagga win. Sporting Robyn will start from five after the scratching of Santa Lucia while in the Menangle Country Series final Im Feeling Firey has drawn one and Barrett eight. **** MISTER Rea will make his racetrack return for new trainer Darryl Perrot at Wagga on Friday. It will be the group one winner's first start as a three-year-old and first since Temora trainer Ray Walker was disqualified after the star pacer returned a positive swab last year. His regular driver has taken over the training responsibilities and Mister Rea has come up with barrier seven in an up to 55 national ratings pace. Mister Rea hasn't raced since finishing third in the MIA Breeders Plate final on Boxing Day. **** HARNESS Racing NSW have increased concessions given to three-year-old following industry feedback. Now an eight-point national rating concession will be applied in all open age races, to a base rating of 30. A drivers or mares concession can also be applied for a maximum of 13 points. The change comes into effect next week. **** WAGGA will hold a 10-race card on Friday. Chief executive Greg Gangle requested nominations be extended to give participants who were set to race at Leeton another option. "We were initially already going to go with eight races but with the nominations extended we had more due to the cancellation and accommodated the participants and went with 10 races," Gangle said. Temora races on Tuesday.

