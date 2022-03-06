sport, local-sport, tom walker, afl, competition, manager, resign, jessica markut, southern nsw, riverina

AFL Riverina have been dealt a blow with the resignation of Tom Walker from his position. Walker has resigned as AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager and will finish up a couple of rounds into the upcoming season. Walker has been with the AFL for 10 years and decided it was time for a change. "I'm just keen to do something new with my life," Walker said. "I've been with the AFL for 10 years and I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my life." Walker said it wasn't an any easy decision to walk away from the AFL, and particularly the Riverina clubs. "It was a tough decision to move on. I've really enjoyed my time with the AFL and have really enjoyed coming to work every day but I just think it's the right time to go," he said. "I'm looking forward to a new challenge somewhere, in perhaps a different field other than sport and the AFL and I'll see where it takes me. "Working with all of the club volunteers has been amazing over the years. The amount of hard work they put into their clubs has been astronomical. I've done my best to support those clubs in my role and I hope I've served them well." MORE SPORT NEWS Walker's departure does not come at a great time for AFL Riverina, with competition coordinator Jessica Markut moving into an AFL role in the south coast. Walker and Markut oversee the day-to-day running of AFL Riverina competitions, the Riverina and Farrer League, plus the Wagga and South West junior competitions. AFL community football regional manager for ACT and regional NSW, Marc Geppert, thanked Walker for his service. "Tommy's a huge loss. He's a very experienced sports administrator where he has spent time across both Canberra and the Riverina over the past 10 years. "Tommy has built a fantastic relationship with our local clubs and is well respected so there's no doubt he will be hard to replace. "Footy administration jobs are often thankless and can take up a lot of time outside of work hours but Tommy has been able to do this at a high standard for a long period of time." The AFL will begin advertising for Walker's replacement early next week.

