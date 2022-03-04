sport, local-sport, mister rea, daryll perrot, three-year-old, wagga, riverina paceway, im so needy, ray walker, harness racing

TALENTED pacer Mister Rea kicked off his time under the care of Daryll Perrot in winning fashion at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Mister Rea ($1.35) was having his first start for Perrot and as a three-year-old and he did it in style, clocking a winning mile rate of 1:55.8 in the Steel Supplies NR 55 Pace (1740m). After finding the front from barrier seven, Mister Rea was asked for an effort at the 400m mark and sprinted home his final sectional in 27.2 seconds, winning comfortably enough by two metres. Mister Rea had been off the scene since MIA Breeders Plate Final on December 26 and had been transferred to Perrot, his regular reinsman, due to the disqualification of Temora trainer Ray Walker. Movin On Up ($12) ran second, with Cut N Run ($6) a gallant close-up third. Mister Rea now boasts six wins from 10 starts. Meantime, Im So Needy ($2.80) made it three wins on the trot when winning the Go Girlfriend NR 65 Mares Series Heat (1740m). Trained by David Kennedy and driven by Jack Painting, Im So Needy scored in a career-best mile rate of 1:54.7. She and the James Rattray-trained Kabibi ($7.50) booked their place in the $30,000 final at Menangle on March 19.

