Teenage swimming sensation Jamie Mooney enjoyed a day out at the BISSA swimming carnival at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre on Thursday. Mooney broke four records himself and helped Mater Dei Catholic College's senior boys relay to another in a phenomenal performance. Mooney set new times in the boys 17-19 years 100 metre freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and 200m individual medley. Mooney's four were part of were part of 12 records broken on the day. "Jamie was keen as mustard today," Wagga Diocesan's Anthony Hood said. "He was keen to try and get every record at BISSA and he got all bar one." Ryan Sinclair, Alicia Spiers, Oscar Kreutzberger, Alessandro Vaccaro and Seth Booth were others to break records on the day. Mater Dei Catholic College's 16 years girls relay team also achieved a record-breaking performance. Mater Dei claimed the champion school title, narrowly edging out Trinity Albury. Mater Dei won the girls division and finished second behind Trinity in the boys, but were able to come out on top. Hood said a strong squad will now go on to the CCC and Combined Independent carnivals. 12 years: Clara Hetherington and Joey Maloney 13 years: Abbie Donelan and Ryan Sinclair 14 years: Aida Wiseman and Alessandro Vaccaro 15 years: Alicia Spiers and Oscar Kreutzberger 16 years: Geri Sullivan and Samuele Vaccaro 17-19 years: Erin Haydon and Jamie Mooney

