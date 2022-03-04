sport, local-sport,

MATT Kennedy has credited the wisdom and faith of two Brisbane Lions premiership legends for his promising start to the season, as he looks to cement a place in Carlton's line-up. The Collingullie product racked up 37 disposals, two goals and seven inside-50s in a near best on ground performance in the Blues' five-point pre season win over Melbourne on Thursday night. New coach Michael Voss has made it clear he views midfield as the 24-year-old's best position and that will be where he plays most of his football after filling a variety of roles previously. Kennedy has played 61 games in six seasons since debuting for Greater Western Sydney in mid-2015. He has been in and out of Carlton's side since joining the Blues in 2018. He was impressive in the back half of last season after forcing his way back into the side. After signing a one-year deal in September, it shapes as another important year for his future, but a focus last season on not putting pressure on himself to perform and enjoying his football has worked thus far. "Not being injured the last couple of years, getting some pre seasons under my belt and being able to cover the ground more has helped," he said. "I got some confidence in the back end of last year with my body of work. "(Assistant coach) Luke Power has been working on running patterns, transition and reaction with me, it's something I've worked on the past year and built confidence with that every week. "I had a good chat with him and our midfield coach Tim Clarke at the start of the year that I still have to play to my strengths, which is contested ball, but it's hard to sustain that every week. MORE NEWS "It's about being able to react quick, get some more outside ball and use it well. I've lost a bit of weight and got fitter, which has helped with that. "The big thing for me has been feet around the contest and making sure I'm on the move and being quick with my reaction speed, whether it's offensively or defensively, to get to the next contest." Kennedy's strong marking and ability to rest up forward and kick goals is another string to his bow. A noted hard ball-getter, Voss said he has been working hard on other aspects of his game. "He was really impressive. To mark it the way that he did was really good, and his ability to be able to play in transition is something he's grown in his game," Voss said. "We know he's been a real contested bull, but what he's really worked on is playing both sides of the ball. It's set him up really well." Kennedy said Voss' faith in him to play a key midfield role had given him plenty of self belief. "It was pretty awesome. You just respect the man so much," he said. "You look at his career credentials and for someone like Vossy to back me to play in the midfield, it gives you a lot of confidence to go out there and play a bit more freely. "There's obviously structures and a game module you work around, but I think he's big on us being a bit more free with how we can play, and backing in your individual skills. "I've done a fair bit of work with the mental side of things, it's about trying to enjoy all the little moments, because I don't know when my time is up. "I try and have fun and enjoy the game and training, and not put too much pressure on myself. If I play it's great, if I don't I can probably come back and play for Gullie." Carlton begin their campaign against Richmond on Thursday week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d339ccb8-b77e-4e9b-9b95-d74388b93b6b.jpg/r18_73_2977_1745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg