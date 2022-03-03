sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry can't wait to be back in the action after being forced to the sidelines last week. Perry and teammate Rikki Bovey are back as the Bulldogs prepare to take on Lake Albert for the second straight week after being deemed household COVID contacts. Wagga RSL snared a four-run win to seal third spot and while Perry hopes rain doesn't come into the result, it's an extra buffer. After the tight win, Perry wants to repeat the dose by making the most of their opportunities. "It always makes it a bit better when you knock over the side you have to play again," Perry said. "The top four batting reasonably well, but again we couldn't go on with it and no one could get a big score but I think they showed where we are at and if someone can score big runs it will go along way to having a crack at the last game of the year." Alex Manley and Ben Masterson come out of the side. Meanwhile Lake Albert have made one change with Rhauri MacLeod back in for Jason Wells. Captain Isaac Cooper is hoping a better batting effort can save their season. "I don't think we bowled too badly at all but just let ourselves down in the top order with the bat so we definitely have to dig in a bit longer," Cooper said. READ MORE

