WAGGA CITY 38 (1.57) SOUTH WAGGA 34 (2.40) WAGGA RSL 26 (0.93) LAKE ALBERT 22 (0.82) Kooringal Colts 18 (0.72) St Michaels 6 (0.49) Blake Harper (South Wagga) 478 runs at 95.60 Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 352 runs at 44.00 Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 338 runs at 48.29 Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 277 runs at 55.40 Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 273 runs at 39.00 Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 270 runs at 67.50 Jake Scott (South Wagga) 261 runs at 65.25 Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 219 runs at 24.33 Alex Tucker (Lake Albert) 202 runs at 28.86 Alex Smeeth (South Wagga) 195 runs at 32.50 Shaun Smith (Kooringal Colts) 182 runs at 26.00 Tim Jenkins (Wagga City) 176 runs at 29.33 Andrew Dutton (Kooringal Colts) 172 runs at 21.50 Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 15 wickets at 15.53 Isaac Cooper (Lake Albert) 15 wickets at 17.20 Sam Perry (Wagga RSL) 15 wickets at 17.33 Jake Hindmarsh (South Wagga) 13 wickets at 6.23 Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal) 13 wickets at 21.08 Max Harper (Wagga City) 12 wickets at 18.25 Rikki Bovey (Wagga RSL) 11 wickets at 14.27 Sam Smith (Lake Albert) 12 wickets at 18.17 Dave Garness (St Michaels) 11 wickets at 18.18 Hamish Starr (Kooringal Colts) 11 wickets at 19.27 Jake Scott (South Wagga) 11 wickets at 19.55 Joe Martin (Lake Albert) 11 wickets at 20.36 Wagga City v South Wagga at McPherson Oval - Murray Le Lievre and Graham Moon Wagga RSL v Lake Albert at Robertson Oval - Anthony McGettigan and Jeff Egan South Wagga 1-205 d Saint Michaels 9-203 Wagga RSL 9-156 v Lake Albert 151 Wagga City 5-265 v Kooringal Colts 182 March 12 Preliminary final

