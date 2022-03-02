newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A groundbreaking moment for Riverina sport has been put under the New South Wales Rugby League microscope. A breach notice has been issued to Macarthur Wests Tigers Women's Country Championships coach Robert Taylor for an alleged breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following their win over Riverina at Camden on Sunday. A NSWRL spokesperson confirmed the alleged incident was in relation to references made towards Riverina's Holly Conroy during the 14-10 victory. Conroy became the first transgender athlete to represent to region on Sunday. However she fired in a complaint following a fiery finish to the clash, which saw her and a Tigers rival both sin binned. With the matter still ongoing Conroy is hesitant to talk about specifics however she has been impressed by support given to her during the process. "The way NSW Rugby League have handled the situation has been exceptionally well," Conroy said. "They have been amazing and have treated it exactly as seriously as it needs to be treated. "I'd love to say more than that but I don't know if it will affect the tribunal on Tuesday night." A code of conduct hearing will be held on Tuesday. READ MORE Conroy has played in both Football Wagga and AFL NSW Southern Women's competitions since she began her transition six years ago. However she took a big step to become involved in representative rugby league this season. Riverina coach Andrew Hinchcliffe has been impressed with the impact she has had on the side, who were beaten in last year's grand final. "Holly has been great for the squad, she played really well on the weekend and has been a good part of the team," Hinchcliffe said. It comes as Riverina are preparing to play for their season against Illawarra South Coast at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. Hinchcliffe is expected to make a number of changes to the side who need a win to be any chance of progressing to finals after their narrow loss to begin their campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3f2416e2-e1fd-418f-a544-1341f9d249e4.jpg/r0_176_2953_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg