sport, local-sport, shane lenon, under 18, under 17.5, age groups, farrer league, afl riverina, riverina, player numbers

MARRAR coach Shane Lenon believes one simple change could help resurrect the Farrer League under 17.5 competition. In fact, he believes a change from under 17.5 to under 18 could help both the Farrer and Riverina League competitions. Lenon has called on AFL Riverina to consider reverting back to under 18s competitions for the upcoming season. It comes after North Wagga cited the struggling under 17.5 competition as the major reason behind their decision to consider applying for the premier league. Lenon believes the extra numbers provided by a move back to under 18s could be the difference between some Farrer clubs fielding a team or not. "To me that's one thing you could look at changing and it could help a couple of clubs field those sides," Lenon said. "Change to 18s and it will give clubs an opportunity to get a few more numbers and fields sides and take a bit of pressure off. It will help a few of the RFL clubs too because there are a few RFL clubs that aren't chock a block with numbers. "It would be a positive for both comps." Lenon also believes it could help young players with the transition into senior football. MORE SPORT NEWS "Don't worry, you do lose the odd 17s bloke because they don't feel comfortable going into the seconds," Lenon said. "I also think it would help with that. You're more or less giving them another 12 months before they'd have to go and play in second grade. I just think it's a straight-forward decision, it's a no brainer. "It's an extra six months (difference) from what it is now, that's all you're talking. Three or four players can help enormously with numbers. Sometimes even just two." Lenon pointed out that he is not talking purely from a Marrar perspective, with the Bombers enjoying strong under 17.5 numbers at the moment. The Farrer League under 17.5s was a four-club competition last year, with Marrar, North Wagga and Northern Jets joined by a combined Coleambally and Barellan outfit. Temora and East Wagga-Kooringal are hoping to enter teams this year, in what would return the competition to a six-club competition. Lenon believes the simple change is worth trying given the under 17.5 competition is generally acknowledged as one of few issues with the Farrer League. "It should be changed for both comps. There's a few RFL clubs that are struggling for 17s numbers as well," he said. "If it can be the difference between a couple of Farrer League clubs playing or not playing, then it's a no-brainer." Lenon, a nine-time premiership coach, across AFL Riverina is also opposed to the proposed changes for both competitions next year in line with Marrar's position. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/dae4dfa4-9074-4329-9c50-46821b72cbea.jpg/r499_158_2953_1545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg