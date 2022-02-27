newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A bushwalker has been airlifted to hospital after slipping and breaking her ankle during a morning hike in the Riverina. The woman, aged in her 50s, had been climbing the Rock Hill Nature Reserve with friends and family before falling and suffering a leg injury just after 7.30am on Sunday. Emergency services were called to the scene however due to difficulty accessing the area, a Toll Rescue helicopter was brought in to extract the injured hiker just before midday. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Ambulance said the woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital and is in a stable condition. The Rock SES Unit Commander Dani Fraser was also called to the area which she described as "very rocky and very steep". "On that particular track they went on there's quite a number of twists and turns as well as loose rock under your feet so winching her out was the safer option," she said. Ms Fraser said hikers getting injured in the nature reserve was not uncommon. "We do have a number of people who slide down the slippery slope and hurt their ankles," she said. "Usually we can carry them out but on some of the tracks that's just too dangerous." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/9bec4cba-acdc-48b3-9869-6b2fd571042a.PNG/r163_0_1628_828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg