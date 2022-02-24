news, local-news,

"We're out there and we're here to stay," Wagga police Detective Sergeant Alison Molyneux wants you to know. Det Sgt Molyneux is the local LGBTI Liaison Officer, or GLLO for short, and she feels as if she has gone under the radar a bit. Starting as a GLLO in the Shoalhaven ten years ago, she his now is the only GLLO serving Wagga and covering the Riverina. GLLOs are primarily there to assist anyone in the LGBTI community who has issues relating to crime, such as domestic violence, and hopefully provide support to those who may not feel comfortable talking with police. IN OTHER NEWS: Brought into being in 1990, the GLLO role came about after the then president of Mardi Gras made a plea to police powers, said Jacqueline Braw, the Senior Policy and Projects Officer at Sexuality, Gender Diversity and Intersex at crime prevention command. "Members of the community were still hesitant to contact police, things were still pretty bad in the 90s ... definitely there was a higher rate of violence and fear in the community and still a reluctance to report to the police." she said. She said that the role was instrumental in improving police and LGBTI relations. "Even though we now participate in Mardi Gras, the history of the first Mardi Gras in '78 when people were violently arrested still is a legacy ... that's still an active memory for some and a community memory that lingers." Ms Braw has worked in the LGBTI area for the last thirty years, including time as the first NSW Attorney General's Department Policy Officer, Gay and Lesbian Liaison. And she believes the position is still "extremely" important 30 years on, especially in regional areas. "It's critical still. There is still a lot of discussion and voices out there in the community which shows a lack of acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people," she said. "I think for a person who is LGBTIQA+, particularly a trans and gender diverse person... and if you add to the fact you're living in a regional area and there aren't many rainbow flags around ... then having a GLLO or a 'Welcome Here' sticker on a police station, that's incredibly important." But Det Sgt Molyneux believes that many in the LGBTI community might not know she's here. "We might need to get out there a bit more," she said. "If people know that there is a service like a GLLO here in a regional town, they might reach out a bit more." She has previously gone into schools to discuss bullying and discrimination of LGBTI groups and it is something she is looking to pick up in Wagga schools. "We can go in there and speak to them anytime," she said. "The Mardi Gras is an awesome time and lots of fun. And it's good to get out there and talk to the kids and for them to know that when they're growing up it's okay if you're different to the norm," she said. "Their sexuality is their decision and they should be proud." Det Sgt Molyneux will unfortunately miss the returning Wagga Mardi Gras this year, but Wagga police will have a float and she wants it known that her door is always open to the community. "We can certainly get out and show our face in a brighter light in the community a lot more. And know that we can help out and educate where possible," she said. "We're not just there to arrest people, it's about the community and keeping them safe. And if keeping them safe is to get out there and having a chat ... then we're doing our job. "I'm happy to come out and fly the flag really."

