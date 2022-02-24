newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Intrepid travellers of all ages are in for a treat this weekend as the annual lifestyle and leisure roadshow comes to town. Organiser Jeff Leech said patrons can expect "everything under the one roof" at this year's event, with everything from motorhomes and camper-trailers to "at least" 200 caravans on offer. "It's now time to explore Australia," Mr Leech said, with more and more people getting out and exploring their own backyard rather than travelling overseas. "You don't have to go to a dealership and only get one brand, all the major brands are here." This year's roadshow is taking place from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, at the Range Function Centre on Copland Street. IN OTHER NEWS: Patrons will be able to purchase a ticket at the gate, walking through to view an abundance of caravans, food stalls and entertainment. The Australian Traveling Fishing Show will be returning this year, and the roadshow will also feature demonstrations from Luke's Reptile Kingdom - teaching children what to do in the event of a snake bite - and bush cooking demonstrations courtesy of Ranger Nick. Mr Leech said another huge drawcard this year is the accessories, with everything that any experienced or new nomad may need. He said they're hoping to get around 5000 people at the roadshow throughout the weekend. Mr Leech has been running the roadshows for nearly 30 years and has seen a number of changes in this time. He's not just seeing an increase in customers wanting to travel Australia due to the pandemic, but the age range of those seeking out caravans is changing, too. "When the show started off ... the average age group was 50s, now it's 35 and young families," he said. "They buy a caravan and then the family grow up, whereas before it was retirees." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/b10e2e0f-90da-4e0b-b4f5-8c6a25eee6ac.jpg/r0_150_2953_1818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg