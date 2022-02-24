news, local-news,

AN OFFICIAL flag-raising ceremony was held on Thursday morning in celebration of the First Nations flag's new permanent position at Wagga Police Station. The flag was raised by proud Wiradjuri man, Senior Constable Cameron Ellis prior to a smoking ceremony conducted by proud senior Wiradjuri man, uncle Mark Saddler. Mr Saddler gave thanks to Wagga police for the long-awaited step towards unity. "You have no idea what this means to my people," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "In 2022, it's not about me and you... it's about us as a community." Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said the flag-raising is another symbol of unity. "Not that long ago police stations were a place where Aboriginal people did not feel welcome, they did not feel safe, it was a place they did not want to be," he said. "The history of relationships between police and Aboriginal communities in the past have been very bad and very traumatic for members of our community. "That pain and trauma are still evident in our community. Unfortunately, we cannot change the past but we can look to do things better and try to not repeat the mistakes of the past. We will do better." In a bid to back the symbol behind the flag raising Acting Assistant Commissioner, Southern Region commander, Greg Moore said they are looking to recruit more local Aboriginal police and work together with Aboriginal people in the community. "There is still a bit of work to do here," he said. Commander Moore said the future is looking bright with crime "going in the right direction", a credit to the community and "local staff". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/614f444b-43ee-4acf-98d2-aa5826010ec7.jpg/r0_169_2953_1837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg