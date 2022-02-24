newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police have released a description of the man who held up a Wagga service station while armed with a hammer and remains on the run. The weapon-wielding bandit robbed the Shell outlet in Tolland after approaching the man behind the counter around 4am on Thursday. After threatening the attendant, the man fled the Boukre Street scene on a bicycle with stolen cash and cigarettes, police said. No injuries were suffered by the employee during the incident. The man was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and pants, face mask, work boots and was carrying a backpack, police said. IN OTHER NEWS: Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said local detectives are digging to uncover further details. "Anyone with any information, obviously, we would like to hear from them," he said. As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area at the time, are urged to contact Wagga Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The service station, located on the corner of Bourke Street and Temerloh Avenue, has been subject to several robberies over the years. The last is believed to have been in November 2019, when a man allegedly armed himself with a knife and tried to hold up the attendant. Anyone with information about this latest incident can contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/876ea38b-fae0-4563-8f4d-25273eb80b03.jpg/r136_0_1152_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg