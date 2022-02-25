news, local-news,

A well-known Wagga identity has been slapped with a fine after urinating in front of police officers and passersby in the city's busy shopping district. Laurence John Skewes - known to many as 'Larry' - was charged with behaving in an offensive manner following the December incident, which a magistrate this week described as "appalling". Skewes, 68, came to the attention of the officers after he was heard swearing loudly on Forsyth Street as they left the Wagga Marketplace about 2.15pm on December 10. Court documents said the officers saw Skewes sitting in the taxi rank shelter across the road, outside the Sturt Mall, and approached him. As they did, he stood up and turned his back to police, before starting to urinate inside the shelter - in view of police and bystanders. The officers tried to stop Skewes, but he continued until he finished urinating. He then turned and walked towards them and said: "Yeah, well I was busting and there was no toilet there". Both the Wagga Marketplace and the Sturt Mall have public toilets. IN OTHER NEWS Police said Skewes appeared intoxicated at the time and was argumentative with officers. He was told to leave the area multiple times before he complied, with the entire incident captured on police body-worn camera. Skewes appeared briefly in person before Wagga Local Court magistrate Christopher Halburd on Wednesday. The court heard while he didn't necessarily agree with the police version of events, and denied using offensive language and urinating, he accepted responsibility for his behaviour and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. Skewes had been singing Christmas carols at the time of the offence, the court was told. His solicitor asked the magistrate to consider dealing with the matter by recording a conviction without further penalty, given Skewes' age and because he was currently sleeping rough. Skewes' appearance this week was his first time in court since 2019. He was convicted of the offence and fined $100. "This is appalling conduct," Magistrate Halburd said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/2115434b-6014-41a6-b796-0a85240efb3c.jpeg/r0_329_3488_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg