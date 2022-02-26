news, local-news,

What started as a small idea between friends has now become a regular podcast series for one Wagga teen, who is sharing her relatable point of view with listeners across the world. Year 11 student Diya Bhengra publishes her podcast 'a teen's pov', short of point of view, every second week covering a range of topics such as peer pressure, social media and self image. She said the podcast series began as a way to help her peers navigate life as a teenager in today's society. "There's a lot of taboo, stigmatised topics that no one really wants to talk about," the Wagga teen said. "I know it sounds cliche but that's what I'm aiming to do; to get people talking." Ms Bhengra starts each podcast episode with a main idea or theme. In the notes app on her phone, she'll jot down a few ideas and a rough structure before hitting record on the 30-minute episodes. She never writes detailed scripts, though. "I think that's what makes it appetising for the youthful year is that it's not any government made thing, it's like a friend talking to you," Ms Bhengra said. "I'm not just some removed perspective sharing information, it's someone who's been there, done that as well. It's as much therapy for me as it is for anyone listening." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Bhengra said it is important to discuss regular teenage issues through the lens of social media, which poses a unique challenge for the young people of today. "Everyone talks about teenagers and puberty and hormones and everything, but it's so different for us because we're constantly exposed to likes and dislikes and comments," she said. "As humans we're not meant to be getting that overload of information about ourselves all the time." Instead of deleting all social media like some may advise, Ms Bhengra hopes to use her podcast to strike a healthy balance between the two extremes. Ms Bhengra was recently nominated for the 2022 7NEWS Young Achiever Award, due to the rising popularity of her podcast series. "It feels really good because I never thought that it would end up where it is now," she said of the nomination. "I know there's still a lot of growth to go but to think that I just started with one conversation, one idea and this is where we are now, it's just amazing." Ms Bhengra has many career aspirations, but said speaking is definitely something she hopes to pursue. "Whether it's podcasting or public speaking, I want to share what I have with the world," she said. 'A teens pov' can be listened to on Spotify or via the Apple Podcast app.

