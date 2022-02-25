coronavirus,

Less than 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as local hospitalisation numbers rise. On Friday NSW Health reported 262 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up of 218 positive rapid antigen tests and 44 positive PCR tests. Today's tally is down from yesterday's count of 324 new cases. There are currently 31 people with the virus in MLHD hospitals, compared to yesterdays local figure of 19. There are also zero MLHD residents in the ICU with the virus. The health district has broken down the current active COVID cases by local government area, using PCR results only: Across the state 7583 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Hospitalisation numbers have dropped significantly on yesterday and now sit at 1144. That's down from almost 1250 on Thursday. There are 64 people being treated in intensive care, five less than yesterday. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, masks are no longer required in NSW shops, but will remain compulsory in key areas including public transport and hospitals. The highly anticipated easing of restrictions will be followed up next week with high school students and staff no longer required to wear masks from Monday. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

