Across Ukraine young reservists - both men and women - will grab their helmet, kit and gun and leave home to fight the Russians. And mothers will pray and put a candle in the window and wait sleepless in their familiar chairs. And democracy will rise and take on the forces of a cruel ogre who sits on his throne in the Kremlin and gloats. These are dark days indeed and will get darker until the end of a war not seen in Europe since Hitler strutted his stuff across countries unable to resist his Blitzkrieg. God help those brave soldiers prepared to fight and die for their homeland. Because that's all that's left to hope for.

I refer to Keith Wheeler's column "The bread you eat now defines your race?" (February 21). Mr Wheeler's article indirectly draws attention to the realities women face near daily. They bear much of the burden of daily life, of budgets and have a much more realistic view on necessities; not just bread or its derivatives - but food. All balanced with housing payments/rent, school, clothing, etc. They do not need to be reminded by off-the-cuff comments about their choices. They well understand what they, their family, and adjacent community do need. Yet our experience suggests that our personal and community needs within the Riverina electorate are largely forgotten or diminished solely by the postcodes in which we live.

The article then wanders further into the political sphere by relying on The Daily Telegraph. Unknown is the context in which selected comments by others were grabbed and this may well damage his claims. Additionally, his pointed comment about Mr Albanese's recent choice of dietary control distracts and does nothing to bolster his argument. More damaging is his deliberate denigration of the ABC. Mr Wheeler ignores over one million viewers who have voted, year after year, that the ABC is the most trusted of all news operations in Australia. So are they all wrong?

It is evident to Mr Wheeler that the Coalition can do no wrong. Yet the COVID fiasco has shown the shortcomings in present leadership and infrastructure. Hospitals, mental and physical health issues, emergency services, housing, refuges, educational opportunities, among many others are constantly brushed aside. Only now when the Coalition are facing a real threat from the masses do they seem to notice the errors they have committed in our name.

I remember the power and direction shown by Julia Gillard's minority government. To the Coalition's chagrin, the Gillard government is known as the most successful (ever) in Australia. In one term, her government was able to pass some 700 pieces of legislation. Much of this rested on Gillard's negotiation skills and necessary change was effected - via two independent members (both ex-National Party).

Presently, we need radical change and I suspect that it is our womenfolk - the ones who really know of needs within their community and who are the ones seemingly more capable to communicate a powerful voice towards our interests. They are worth your consideration and your vote.

