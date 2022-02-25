news, local-news,

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meterology for Wagga, Tumbarumba, Narrandera and Griffth for Friday evening. Residents across the Riverina are being told to expect thunderstorms which could bring heavy rain and cause flash flooding over the next several hours. IN OTHER NEWS: The State Emergency Service is advising residents to keep clear of creeks and storm drains, avoid driving and riding bikes through flood water and keep indoors and away from windows if possible. It is also recommend residents unplug their computers and appliances and avoid using mobile phones during a thunderstorm. For emergency assistance during a thunderstorm storms, ring the SES on 132 500. The next warning is due to be issued by 6:35 pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

