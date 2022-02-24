news, local-news,

THE weekend will see the "biggest" Tumbafest yet as the famous Snowy Valley festival promises to mark its 25th year in style. Music, food and wine, roving amusement, markets and amusement park rides are just a few of the things festival-goers, and members of the public can expect. "We're also excited to be bringing Jessica Mauboy to Tumbarumba to headline the event," event manager Karly Fynn said. "Obviously, someone of her calibre probably hasn't ever been to Tumbarumba, or the Snowy Valleys before so we are excited for that. "We're also supporting local musicians, we've got Fanny Lumsden, Captain Jack, Rory Phillips and Mollie Waters, Zac and Eliza Music, plus many more." IN OTHER NEWS: Also in the mix is the Wolfe Brothers, Southbound, Hurricane Fall, Nina Las Vegas and The Mighty Yak. And, given the special occasion this year the Community Bank Tumburrumba Tumbafest will have more in store than ever before. "For our 25th anniversary we've also added in a few extra things just to showcase the festival," Ms Fynn said. "We will have roving entertainment in the kid's area on both days. "We have giant bubbles and hula hoop demonstrations and we've got the Hyne Timber Community Markets which is one of the biggest markets in the region with over 70 stores included." The markets and amusement rides will also be open to the general public for those who aren't looking for the whole festival experience. Lastly, Ms Fynn said wine enthusiasts will be able to buy produce from some of the Snowy Valley's best growers. "We have a lot of really proud and passionate growers in the region, so that is going to be one of the big highlights of the event this year," she said. Ms Fynn said she hopes to see a good crowd come out. The event will run this Saturday and Sunday with tickets available online at tumbafest.com.au/tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/3cd567c6-aba1-440e-add3-99754add650a.jpg/r0_73_1017_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg