One last shot at finals for Kooringal Colts

It all goes on the line for Kooringal Colts as they face the big task of trying to knock off leaders Wagga City to play finals cricket. Last year's grand finalists have left it to the last minute to try to keep their chances alive. Captain Keenan Hanigan is hoping some confidence gained from getting the better of the Cats in the Twenty20 can help spark another upset at McPherson Oval on Saturday. "Not only do we have to win but we want to play some good cricket against a quality team," Hanigan said. "We can take some confidence out of the Twenty20 win we got over them but they will probably look at that to make sure they are up for the challenge and up for the game. "We have to be ready to go." Colts have made two changes to their side with Daniel Perri and Mat Etchells both back in after missing last week's win over Lake Albert. Harrison Starr and Kaylem Fitzpatrick will make way. READ MORE Batting has been the biggest problem for the side so far this season. Hanigan hopes the inclusions can help strengthen that part of their game. "We're playing at McPherson and it is a pretty good deck out there so we'll try to bat first, unless there is a but of rain around, but if we bat we have to get over 200," he said. "Whether that is enough or not will be up to our bowlers bit we just have to post a total that will be competitive and hopefully enough to win the match." Meanwhile Wagga City are looking to ensure they keep their advantage of being on top of the ladder. They took first place off South Wagga last week and captain-coach Josh Thompson knows they can't afford to rest on that victory. "We've had some pretty good momentum over the past five weeks, we've been training pretty well and everything has been clicking but we still can't afford to have a bit of a lapse on the weekend," Thompson said. "Kooringal Colts are going to come pretty hard at us on the weekend as they've got a finals spot on the line so I think it is going to be a pretty heated match." The Cats have also made one change with Zac Lewis returning to the side in place of Caleb Walker. In what has become an annual showcase in the final round of the season, the two teams are also playing for the Plasterworks Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/4713e0ea-6fca-438e-bafb-c5c37bfa0f7a.jpg/r0_60_3690_2145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg