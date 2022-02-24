sport, local-sport,

Lake Albert are determined to secure their finals return and need one last win to guarantee it. Victory against Wagga RSL at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday will secure their place and if results don't go their way they may still have a second chance. However captain Isaac Cooper doesn't want it to come to that. Instead he's looking to make sure the Bulls make the most of their chances. "It's a big game this week so we need to improve in a few areas," Cooper said. "We need to close out with the ball a bit better and be a bit better with the bat on a more consistent basis. "It's time to step up coming into the business end of the season. "We don't want to throw away what we've done from the start so we need to step up against the park and put our best foot forward." READ MORE Cooper was left to rue a late rally by Kooringal Colts last week. It left them level with Wagga RSL and a win above Colts in the race for third and fourth places. Cooper hopes the return of Tom Doig can help. "We bowled pretty well but just lacked at the end to get the last couple of wickets," he said. "Tom is a quality bowler and is somebody we're happy to have back for this last game and finals if we make it in." Jason Wells also comes into the side with Rhauri McLeod unavailable.

