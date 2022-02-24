sport, local-sport,

Connor McCauley's return to Brothers could be over before it really began. After a season with Southcity last year, the 24-year-old made the move back across town but it set for a long stint on the sidelines. McCauley suffered nerve and ligament damage in his arm after cutting himself trying to put a new hole in his belt last weekend. He didn't too think much of the accident but the damage proved rather extensive "I still have to go to the hand clinic to get the stitches out, get a cast on and I'll get some more information there but at the moment it is not looking too good," McCauley said. "They originally said six months but we will just have to wait to see how it goes at this stage." The injury has ruled McCauley out of the Riverina side for the second straight year. He suffered an ankle injury at training last season before the latest incident. "It's not meant to be it seems," McCauley said. "I might have to say no next time if they ask me as it was after that (first) training run." READ MORE It's also seen his return to Brothers, and the chance to play alongside younger brother Mitch, fall flat. "I'm spewing as I was keen as but it might just have to wait another year now," McCauley said. "Hopefully I can get some good news." The loss of McCauley puts a sour note on what has been a promising off-season Brothers. After struggling through a winless season, McCauley was one of a number of key faces returning to the side who played finals football in 2020. Co-coach James Hay hopes they have the depth to cover the loss as they are not anticipating McCauley to play this season. "You don't expect to be tested like that this early," Hay said. "But I trust the squad that we've got. "Hand and arm injuries are always funny as you don't really know how all the nerves and tendons are going to repair until you get there and start repairing. "Maleke Morris probably moves up the ranks and is looking at a starting spot. "He would nearly be starting with his cousin Clifford." Brothers have also brought in a number of fresh faces as they look to rise back up the ladder. A players points system has been introduced in Group Nine, and across the state, however despite plenty of new faces Brothers are comfortably under the allowed total. "We're going to have no issues at all, which is really good," Hay said. "I think we are under 100 points for the whole squad of 44 or 45 players that have been pretty interested in playing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d1763c9d-fa90-465f-8b14-46c661d2f5ae.jpg/r0_58_2461_1448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg