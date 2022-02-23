Forward power boost with late inclusion for Riverina

sport, local-sport,

Riverina have been forced to reshuffle their forward pack ahead of the start of the Country Championships on Sunday. Aaron Slater has joined Young teammate Josh Ayers as the new faces in the team to take on Macquarie Wests Tigers at Camden. It comes after injury ruled out Lachlan Bristow and Connor McCauley. Bristow picked up an ankle injury on training on Saturday while McCauley is set for a long time on the sidelines with a hand issue. Despite some late changes coach James Luff is thrilled with the starting side he's been able to assemble. "I'm happy with the starting line up," Luff said. "Plus Andrew Lavaka can fill a bit of a utility role if need be and Jayke Hogan can put in the middle or the edge. "There's a bit of versatility there but I was wanting another big body on the bench." READ MORE A lack of size on the bench has raised some concerns, especially with Chris Latu also in doubt. As such Slater has been brought into the squad. Luff hopes he can bring some much needed forward power to the side. "He's been there before, he's fit and ready to go," he said. "He might be a late inclusion but I think it's an added bonus for us. "He's some added size and impact off the bench and he's been there and done that. "It's a big reason why I picked him as well as he's got plenty of experience." The side features an all-Gundagai spine with new recruits Latrell Siegwalt (fullback) and Nathan Rose (five-eighth) joining Luff (hooker) and Derek Hay (halfback) in the playmaking roles. The Tigers are also represented with lock Royce Tout. There's also plenty of Cherrypickers with Nic Hall in the centres, Ayers in the second row with Slater and Hogan set to come off the bench. At this stage Jake Walker will also be named to fill the 18th man. Riverina had a 30-26 win over the Tigers last year before bowing on in the semi-finals. The Bulls were on top before handling errors proved too costly. Hay hopes they can build some redemption on Sunday. "It took me a while to get over it so I'm keen as," Hay said. "It's always good playing with good players and I'm real keen to play with Nic Hall as he's been killing them at training." Despite taking Hay expects a much bigger challenge this time around. "From what I've read of their squad they will be very, very good," he said. "They will be the team to beat in the whole competition if they field that side but we've got the team to do it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/a1c0cb64-b45f-49f8-a98d-37cca36abc76.jpg/r2_395_4673_3034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg