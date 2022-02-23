sport, local-sport, wanderers, draw, cpl, capital football, wagga, pre-season, trial, change

Wagga City Wanderers' preparation for the start of the CPL season has been thrown into chaos by the postponement of the start of the season. The CPL season, formerly known as the NPL Two competition, was due to get underway on March 19 but has been pushed back two weeks. The season will now start on Saturday, April 2, in line with Football Wagga's competitions. But the late change to the season puts the Wanderers preparation out, having organised five pre-season trial games to hit the start of the season running. "It stuffed us around a little bit, we had five pre-season games in a row and then we planned to have a week off and then go into the season and now it's a bit of a throwback," Wanderers under 23 coach Liam Dedini said. The Wanderers were to start the season at home against Tuggeranong United, where they would have welcomed a number of former players back to the club. But rounds one and two have now been swapped with rounds three and four. It means the Wanderers now begin the season away against Canberra White Eagles. Under the new draw, the Wanderers men won't play their first home game until Saturday, April 30 in the round four fixture against Queanbeyan City. The Wanderers were informed the change to the season was made due to field and logistical issues. MORE SPORT NEWS The Wanderers will again take part in the Australia Cup, formerly the FFA Cup. They have been put straight through to round four, where they are drawn away to Monaro Panthers. The date for the fixture is yet to be decided but is expected to be held before the start of the CPL season. Meantime, an under-strength Wanderers continued their winning start to the pre-season with a 3-1 win over Hanwood in Griffith on Saturday. Wanderers teen Tom Matheson scored twice in the win, while Jake Ploenges also found the back of the net. The Wanderers 23s went down 2-0 to Hanwood's reserve grade squad. "It was good to see Jake on the scoresheet again," Dedini said. "The big thing is, Jake's a quality player but he's driven off confidence so it's good to see that he's got three goals in two games in trials. If he can take that into the season then I think that will be massive." The Wanderers will continue their pre-season trial schedule with two games at Gissing Oval on Saturday. The 23s will take on Lake Albert's first grade squad at midday, before the seniors take on Leeton United at 2pm. "It's another chance for the boys to keep improving and there is still lots to work on," Dedini said. "We're generally happy with how we're going but obviously there is still room for improvement. We'll keep working on our fitness and these next few games we can start to cement a squad together and hopefully not have to chop and change as much."

