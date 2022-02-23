sport, local-sport,

New Temora coach Russell Humphrey anticipates it'll be another month before he's getting a real handle on how his side is coming together. However, after a month of pre-season, he's pleased with what he's seen at Nixon Park. The Kangaroos will have a delayed and disrupted start to the season with a club bye in round one (April 2) before they take on East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly and then have another week off for Easter, which Humphrey conceded is "not ideal". But the April 9 kickoff for the 'Roos won't hurt given their Canberra contingent is unavailable for the first practice match at Batemans Bay on March 12. A final warm-up against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on March 26 will be their main event. "We're probably looking to play a little differently to what we've played before. But I haven't seen the way they played and I've still got to learn about the competition so I'm going in a little bit blind," Humphrey said. "But I've got to come in and tweak things a little bit. We can't play exactly the same. "I've got in mind what we want to do and the playing group so far at training have bought into it. So it's been positive, that's for sure." Humphrey, who took over from Jake Wooden, said Temora have been training since early January although a combination of COVID, harvest and holidays affected some of their initial runs. He said they're averaging around 25 players a session and more than 40 have attended throughout. "We started early because I was here (having moved from Melbourne). But it was really about having a kick of the footy first," he said. "Once we've got rolling, the numbers have got bigger and we're focussing on how we want to defend and how we like to move it. It's going okay. Temora have lost star Will Reinhold to Port Melbourne but have built for a big return by bringing back Sam Jensen from Canberra along with the Shea brothers, Kieran and Tim, plus Charlie Boyton and signing big man Justin Galloway. Youngsters Liam Sinclair and Joe Morton have impressed the new coach at training, along with Adam Ferguson and reigning best-and-fairest Rob Krause. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

