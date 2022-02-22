sport, local-sport,

An inspired bowling display from Max Harper ensured Temora will hold the Hedditch Cup over the winter for the second straight season. The Wagga City all-rounder took 5-28 as Ardlethan-Barellan were bundled out for 64 at Nixon Park on Sunday. Harper and cousin Blake Harper did the damage early as the challengers lost five wickets without adding to their total of seven. While they were able to recover slightly, it took Temora less than 20 overs to chase down the total to secure the cup with a seven-wicket win. Captain Luke Gerhard was thrilled to come through the season unbeaten. "It's a pretty good achievement for a small country town," Gerhard said. "We're very fortunate we get a lot of locals who want to come back and play for their home association. "It's very pleasing." Over half the team play in Wagga each weekend including Harper, who took 13 wickets at an average of 7.54 across their three wins. "He bowled really well and he's bowled really well for us in rep this season and has taken a lot of wickets," Gerhard said. Gerhard then gave some of their younger players a chance to chase down the total with Noah Harper top scoring with 22. The 16-year-old also took eight wickets at 3.63 over their campaign with older brother Blake the association's top scorer after making an unbeaten 62 in their win over Griffith last month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/371bd27f-9ba7-43f5-bc3d-6ed034695c6d.jpg/r132_294_1254_928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg