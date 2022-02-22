sport, local-sport, shannon randell, narrandera, st george, riverina, league, trial games, pre-season, shaun brooker

NARRANDERA are only 10 days away from the first of three pre-season trial games. The Eagles have enjoyed good numbers at training through pre-season and will look to hit the ground running with an early pre-season trial against North Wagga on Saturday week. Narrandera will host Farrer League contenders, the Saints, on March 5 and East Wagga-Kooringal on March 12. Both games will be played under lights at Narrandera Sportsground. The Eagles will then head to Canberra for a trial day with Tuggeranong and The Rock-Yerong Creek on March 19. Shaun Brooker, who is returning for a third stint as Narrandera coach this year, is looking forward to seeing his squad in action. "We've got the three trials. We've gone with three because most guys tend to miss one and that way they're still getting a couple of games in before the season," Brooker said. The Eagles have been boosted by the addition of former Sydney footballer Shannon Randell. A paramedic, Randell recently moved to the area and has linked with Narrandera. "Shannon's a ripping bloke and has fitted in really well," Brooker said. "He's in the paramedics so he will only be able to play every second game. He's nice and fit and will play in the midfield for us when he can play. "He's a good sized mid, solidly built, and a really good person. He lobbed on our doorstep, which is good because it's hard enough, and wanted to play RFL." Randell has played limited games in recent years due to COVID and work commitments but played with St George in AFL Sydney. MORE SPORT NEWS He was also a member of the Sydney Swans Academy during his teenage years. It has been a relatively quiet off-season at Narrandera. Ben Jamieson's arrival from Ainslie was the Eagles' big signing, while they have parted ways with Luke Paterson and Angus Durnan. Brooker has been busy putting time into the next generation. "I want to put time and effort into our 16-year-olds coming through," he said. "It's a process but we'll get there."

