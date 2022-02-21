sport, local-sport, collingullie, mangoplah, women's, afl, southern nsw, Pool B, sidonie carroll, MCUE

Collingullie-Glenfield Park moved to the top of AFL Southern NSW women's competition's Pool B after taking out the battle of unbeaten teams on Friday night. The Demons stamped themselves as the best of Pool B with a 12-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Crossroads Oval, 2.7 (19) to 1.1 (7). Collingullie-GP snared an early goal against the breeze and from there kept themselves in front, despite some wasted opportunities inside forward 50. Collingullie-GP coach Dane Fuller was pleased to see his team step up to the mark and improve again. "Over the three games, they've got better each week, which has been really nice," Fuller said. "The skills are coming along but as I said to them after the game on Friday, just their ability to string continuous possessions together and play with a bit of footy nous is starting to come along too. They're picking really, really well, which is pleasing." While their third win from as many games put Collingullie-GP clearly on top in Pool B, Fuller is not getting too carried away. "To be honest, we haven't really thought that far ahead. We're just trying to improve and enjoy the game," he said. "If we play finals, that's going to be really good but the pleasing thing for me is the girls just love it. They enjoy themselves so much and that often leads to that want to get better. They enjoy playing together and that means they want to improve together, which is what we've been able to see, quarter to quarter, game to game. "If that means we end up near the top of the ladder, that's fantastic, but as long as we keep improving then I'm quite satisfied." Sidonie Carroll continued her brilliant start to the season with another best-on-ground display, while Josie Thomas had a strong game through the midfield. Meantime, Coolamon enjoyed their first ever win with an impressive 37-point demolition of an under-strength Marrar at Langtry Oval on Sunday. The Hoppers set the win up early, kicking three goals with the breeze in the opening term. The Bombers did work back into the game momentarily but Coolamon had too much run and proved too strong. In Pool A, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong maintained their unbeaten start to the competition with a 38-point thrashing of reigning premiers Charles Sturt University on Friday night. Lucy Anderson continued her brilliant form with another best-on-ground display as the Lions made it three wins on the trot. The win sets up a top-of-the-table showdown with North Wagga this Friday night at Ganmain Sportsground. The Saints will be nice and fresh after Griffith forfeited their clash last weekend. Full-time POOL A GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 7.10 (52) d CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY 2.2 (14) Goals: (GGGM) Amy Hart 2, Lucy Anderson, Olivia Hall, Meg Jolley, Hannah Walker, Prue Walsh; (CSU) Gabrielle Goldsworthy. Best: (GGGM) Lucy Anderson, Brooke Walsh, Prue Walsh, Abbey Hamblin, Courtney Menzies, Alice Kenny; (CSU) Alice Trevaskis, Bree Gardoll, Kendra Tyack, Jess Roe, Georgia O'Neill. EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL 4.3 (27) d BROOKDALE 0.1 (1) Goals: (EWK) Anneka Piercy 2, Kyra Jackson, Emma Petrovic. Best: (EWK) Holly Conroy, Nicole Keir, Brooke Brustolin, Cassidy Cox, Chloe Hinds, Emma Petrovic; (Brookdale) Samantha Creasy, Sharni Salau, Ava Burkinshaw, Paige Brown, Emily Gardner, Lara Batkin. North Wagga d Griffith on forfeit POOL B COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 2.7 (19) d MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 1.1 (7) Goals: (CGP) Amanda Plum 2; (MCUE) Mikaela Cole. Best: (CGP) Sidonie Carroll, Bonny McKean, Aleah Stone, Jessica Dawson, Tayla Harmer, Emmah Guastella; (MCUE) Chayse Holland, Rosalind O'Reilly, Emma Schumer-Caldwell, Rachel Mullane, Tracy Schulz-Cole, Chloe Wheeler. COOLAMON 7.6 (48) d MARRAR 1.5 (11) Goals: (Coolamon) Not submitted; (Marrar) R Ceeney. Best: (Coolamon) Not submitted; (Marrar) Sophie McRae, Isabelle Cunningham, Hannah May Jackson, Lily Murphy, Daisee Pless, Ruby Ceeney.

