Riverina's Andrew Johns Cup side have put themselves on the path towards a finals appearance after ending Central Coast's unbeaten run. After going through last season unbeaten, poor discipline proved costly as the young Bulls took a 22-18 on the Central Coast on Sunday. Riverina trailed 14-8 at half-time but were able to capitalise on their numerical advantage with two Central Coast players sin binned for professional fouls. Coach Seb Cottam was thrilled with how the under 16s side backed up their first win. "It was really good," Cottam said. "They (Central Coast) went through last year's season unbeaten so to be the first team to get on top of them for a long time is great. "It was well deserved for the effort the boys put in and they never dropped their heads even when they were behind. "I'm pretty happy with how they responded to that kind of adversity." After conceding a try in the opening minute of the clash, Riverina responded through Detroy McKellar only for the Roosters to score twice in the last five minutes of the half. However Lachlan Field, who impressed after shifting into the centres, got the visitors within four points before Zakaia Lewis crossed twice when the Roosters were left short. Central Coast responded with a try right on full-time so in the end goal kicking proved to be the difference with both teams crossing the line four times but Darcey O'Toole was much more accurate with the boot. READ MORE Cottam hopes Riverina can back it up again when they travel to face Macquarie Wests Tigers at Camden on Sunday. "If we can go up there, keep improving and get the job done it will set us up for finals," he said. "We're on a bit of a roll so we need to keep it going but it means nothing if we don't win this weekend so that is where our full focus is at." With two wins and a loss from their three games the Bulls are now fourth on the ladder, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals. The Tigers are a win behind with their last opponent Illawarra South Coast yet to taste defeat. However Riverina's Laurie Daley Cup is still chasing their first win of the competition after a poor second half showing against Central Coast. Eddie Tiaina got the Bulls on the board first, and they only trailed 10-6 at half-time but were blown away in the second stanza. Tiaina did cross for his second with 11 minutes remaining to end a run of six Roosters tries, but the home side ran out 38-10 winners. The under 18s side will face another big challenge on Sunday with Macquarie Wests Tigers yet to drop a game after a win over Monaro.

