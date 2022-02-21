Riverina ready to kick start new campaign

sport, local-sport,

Riverina will be able to showcase plenty of new talent when their women's Country Championships campaign gets under way on Sunday. After winning the inaugural title, and then making last year's grand final, the Bulls will take a very different looking team into this year's titles. However coach Andrew Hinchcliffe is excited for what the opportunity brings. "We've got a few new faces this year, which is exciting and a good opportunity," Hinchcliffe said. "We've lost a little bit of experience but what you lose in experience you gain in youth and enthusiasm. "I'm quietly confident we are going to present ourselves really well and be in good shape to perform well throughout the Country Champs." Plenty of their most experienced players won't take part this year including Shannon Pike, Bailey Porter and Emma Hickey while Tess Staines has taken up a NRLW opportunity with Parramatta. As such he's looking for Ua Ravu to step into a new role after moving from hooker into lock. "I think Ua is going to take a bigger role in leading the team around so I'm looking forward to her," Hinchcliffe said. "She's going to play at lock and play a bit more of a lead-us-around-the-park role and be an additional passer - almost like a second halfback just to help us play with a bit more width. "It will be a bit more of a running game for Ua and I'm sure she will enjoy that opportunity. "Her sister Janjan is in her second year with the team and I think she is going to be much better for having the year." READ MORE There's some new faces who have really impressed Hinchcliffe through the trials and then at training. "I'm looking to see what it looks like for some of those ladies playing their first country champs," Hinchcliffe said. "Fap (Fapiola Uoifalelahi) is from Group 20 and is fairly new to rugby league but is a very good athlete and I'm looking forward to seeing her skills. "I'm sure she will be a good asset to the team. "Monique Bullock is also new to the squad but she's got some really good skills." Riverina scored a 24-12 win over Macquarie Wests Tigers to start last year's competition. Hinchcliffe expects they will be tough opposition. "No doubt Macarthur will be strong and I'm pretty sure they've got an existing ladies tackle competition in their grassroots footy," he said. "There's no doubt they would have improved from last year so we will need to match that. "I'm looking forward to seeing how we go." Riverina have been invited to submit a team in the Canberra-based Katrina Fanning Shield this season. Numbers are the biggest sticking point at this stage but Hinchcliffe believes it is a great chance to further the sport in the region. "It is an exciting opportunity to have the possibility of a Riverina team in the Katrina Fanning Shield," he said. "It is a bit of a funny one in relation to player numbers as there are lots of ladies who come from football families who are interested in football but have existing commitments with rugby union and leaguetag. "It will be interesting to see how the next months evolve but it would be great to see if we could have a team. "There is a little bit of detail still to be worked through."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/63d1956f-67ed-49f1-83e9-3dfe7879031e.jpg/r2_522_5101_3403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg