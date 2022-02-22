O'Farrell Cup put on the back burner

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The O'Farrell Cup will remain on a shelf on the Border after Wagga Cricket failed to organise any challenges this season. Holders Cricket Albury-Wodonga indicated their readiness to defend the prestigious trophy however did not get any response back. "I spoke to Eric Koetz and they were going to have a meeting and get back to us and they never got back to us," chairman Michael Erdeljac said. "We just assumed they weren't doing it." With COVID implications Erdeljac admitted he wasn't expecting any challengers but would have stepped up if required. It adds to the sorry state for the competition, which has been the pinnacle of the sport for almost a century. Last season only four teams took part in the competition with Wagga joined by three associations under the Cricket Albury-Wodonga banner, representing their Provincial, District and Hume competitions. READ MORE Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial have held the cup since making their first challenge in 13 years in 2018. At the time they were one of nine challenges for the season and Erdeljac questioned whether the combined Border competition would be too strong for the smaller associations. "The issue I said when they (Wagga) kept inviting us in was if we go in and win it I assume we'd hold it for quite a long time being the size that we are," he said. Four associations forfeited that season which led to an introduction of a pool system but it was not well received by most. Wagga Cricket operations manager Paul McKelvie questioned the interest level in the competition. "I don't know whether they canned it because of COVID but there was not a hell of a lot mentioned about it at all," McKelvie said. Meanwhile Wagga Cricket are yet to determine the venue for this season's grand final. McPherson Oval and Robertson Oval will host the two first grade semi-finals on March 5 but which of the two grounds the preliminary final and grand final will be played at are yet to be allocated. Robertson Oval is believed to be the frontrunner.

