Bastows break records at Wagga City Country Deanery swimming carnival

sport, local-sport,

Eight records fell at the Wagga City and Country Deanery swimming carnival on Thursday, as students from ten schools competed for spots at next month's diocesan trials. St Joseph's Junee pair Hunter Bastow and Matilda Bastow were standouts, with Hunter taking out five of the eight records and Matilda breaking the Junior girls 50m freestyle record. Alexandra Cabot from St Joseph's Wagga claimed the record in the 13 years girls 50m freestyle, while the All Saints Tumbarumba team broke the 11-13 years 200m girls relay record. Diocesan trials are to be held on Wednesday March 2. AGE CHAMPIONS City Senior Girls: Taylah Brown (Holy Trinity), Senior Boys: Jack Pope (Henschke), 11 Years Girls: Ellie Swann (Mater Dei), 11 Years Boys: Liam Last (Mater Dei), Junior Girls: Zali Figgis (Sacred Heart), Junior Boys: Jonah Suidgeest (Mater Dei) Country Senior Girls: Bella Smith (St Brendan's Ganmain), Senior Boys: Sam Douglas (St Joseph's Lockhart), 11 Years Girls: Sadie Salmon (St Joseph's Junee), 11 Years Boys: Charlie Clancy (St Joseph's Lockhart), Junior Girls: Harriet Corbett (St Joseph's Junee), Junior Boys: Hunter Bastow (St Joseph's Junee)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/af840658-d762-4257-92c6-cbe001eab240.jpg/r7_20_2945_1680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg