Upwards of 12,000 people travelled to Wagga for the NSW Touch Association Junior State Cup carnival at the weekend, with the event - and Wagga - getting a resounding thumbs up from visitors. A total of 172 teams representing 25 affiliates competed across almost 750 games, all kept in line by a contingent of about 220 referees. Stephanie Bryce-Borthwick, from Sydney, and her daughter Ava, 10, were at the event to support her other child in the under 12s. "We're enjoying it, [it's our] first time," she said. "The facilities have been really good here ... done a few coffee shops, had a look at Wagga beach." MORE JUNIOR STATE CUP COVERAGE Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the busy weekend showcased the city's ability to cope with multiple large events at once. "The city flexed and was able to take those extra several thousand people," he said. "With all the other events this weekend you're probably looking at 15, 20 thousand [people]. And yes, there were people from all around the region as well as from locations to do with touch ... so its great to see the region thriving in addition to the city." NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell was pleased with how the event played out. "It's been really good," he said. "The town is really good, it's big and spacious, there's plenty ... for people to do." IN OTHER NEWS: Kimberley Smith, from Sydney, was at Jubilee Park supporting her two boys. It was their first time in Wagga. "We've actually really enjoyed Wagga, so we'll definitely come back again from a tourist point of view," she said. "The people here are very friendly, even just popping into the service station, everyone is very friendly."

