Riverina farmers have been urged to check haystacks regularly after about 3000 hay bales were destroyed by fire last week. NSW Rural Fire Service brigades from The Rock, Uranquinty and Yarragundry responded to the fire at Collingullie on Wednesday evening and arrived to find a hay shed fully alight. The RFS said crews used a defensive strategy of cooling bales and a back burn of surrounding grass to prevent further fire spread, but the shed and its contents were lost. IN OTHER NEWS An estimated 3000 hay bales were destroyed as a result of the fire. The burning bales continued to smoulder following the fire and are now being monitored by the landowner. With more warm weather on the way, the RFS said it encourages farmers to check haystacks regularly.

