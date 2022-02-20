news, local-news,

The Riverina saw a drop in COVID numbers over the last 24 hours, as cases across the state continue to decline. There were 219 positive cases of COVID-19 across the MLHD in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, but no deaths were recorded in the area. Of the 219 positive tests, 40 came via PCR test and the other 179 by RATs. While NSW recorded 5582 positive tests up until 4pm Saturday, down from 7615 the previous 24 hours. The MLHD recorded 305 COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1280 people hospitalised with the virus, 77 of whom are in the ICU, with 35 requiring ventilation. Unfortunately 21 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. There has now been 1,834 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic. One death was a person was in their 50s, three people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, eleven people were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. Two of these people were aged under 65. One person had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and the other person had received two doses. They both had significant underlying health conditions. Of those aged 65 and over, nine people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, seven people had received two doses and three people were not vaccinated. The decline in cases coincides with the removal of many COVID-enforced restrictions in the community. Singing and dancing permitted once again in pubs and clubs and QR codes and density limits scrapped. And the ease in restrictions comes as Wagga gets back to holding events in a big way, with the Food and Wine Festival, the Country Championships races, and the Junior State Cup touch football tournament all attracting people to the area this weekend. The NSW vaccination rate has risen slightly over the past few days, with 51.4 per cent of those aged 16 and over having received a COVID booster. Wagga hospital offers vaccination Monday to Friday 11.30am - 7.00pm and 9-3 on weekends. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/ea090bad-45d0-4627-b8cc-cada9c98f7c2.png/r68_0_1980_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg