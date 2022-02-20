newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Tumbarumba man who frightened teenage girls on a school camp and later made a "shotgun" threat to his neighbour over her chickens has been jailed. Nicholas Hallcroft, 34, was already in custody, bail refused, when a 20-month term was imposed on him in Albury Local Court. Two teachers and eight Year 9 students from Corryong College were targeted by Hallcroft after they arrived at the Paddys River Falls campground, 18 kilometres south of Tumbarumba, on November 10. The teacher-in-charge became concerned when an intoxicated Hallcroft, sitting in his dual-cab utility about 30 metres away, began calling out to the students about 5pm. Hallcroft started his ute and, as he drove off, yelled out: "I'll be back." The same teacher confronted Hallcroft, as the second teacher called police, when he returned about 8.30pm. "What's going on?" he asked. "You can't be here." IN OTHER NEWS: Hallcroft got out with a baseball bat. Fearing for his students, the teacher ordered them to move from around a fire to a camp kitchen about 200 metres away. Hallcroft drove around the camp grounds a couple of times. He left, then returned 20 minutes later and stopped next to the girls. He got out with the baseball bat, walked through the camp site, lit a cigarette and began drinking from a red, plastic cup. Once again, the girls were ordered back to the kitchen. Hallcroft then turned his attention to two couples camping nearby, where one of the men grabbed the bat. He demanded its return, threatening: "If you don't give it back I'll get me shottie." The second incident, after a heavy drinking session, happened on December 4, when Hallcroft confronted his neighbour with the claim her wandering fowls had attacked his dog. Once again he threatened to get his shotgun. He was "highly aggressive" when he returned with an axe. Hallcroft, who pleaded guilty to charges including being armed with intent and intimidation, will be released on parole on December 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

