sport, local-sport,

Wagga's Jubilee Park is once again abuzz with activity as the Junior State Cup Southern Conference touch football tournament hits the business end of proceedings. Finals are underway as the 10 divisions hit the finals stage - with games scheduled from early Sunday morning - in the race to crown the best teams in the southern half of the state after two days of pool games. Grand finals are on Sunday afternoon from 2pm, culminating in the Under 18 girls (3pm) and Under 18 boys (3.30pm). NSW Touch Football's Junior State Cup Southern Conference this year featured 172 teams playing over three days. It's the fourth year in a row of the carnival. The Daily Advertiser will have news from the final day's action on Sunday evening. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/c1763f97-c638-4a35-907e-97b7db0fc243.jpg/r0_345_2953_2013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg